Exascend Essential 512GB CFast2.0 EXSC3X Memory Card, up to 520MB/s Read, Approved for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, Canon XC15/C300MKII and more

Exascend 5 Year USA Limited Warranty. Video Performance Guarantee 130 ( VPG-130 ) certified. 512GB CFast 2.0 VPG130 Speed: 520MB/s. 5 Year Warranty. CERTIFIED by BlackMagic Design for URSA Mini Pro 12K / URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2; and Z CAM E2-F6 / F8 / S6 / M4. Compatible with Canon EOS C20 / C300 MKII / C700 FF / 1D MKII / XC10 / XC15. Compatible with Atomos Ninja Star; Hasselblad H6D 50c / 100c / 400c MS; and all systems that use CFast media. Factory Data Recovery Service Included with product warranty.