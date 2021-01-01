'Essence' by NAY - 3 Piece Unframed Panoramic Graphic Art Print Set on Metal

The 'Essence' wall art features a crisp color scheme with sometimes splashed or splattered highlights. The clean colors of this metal painting express representations of the sky or water, giving the viewer an organic art impression. This artwork has been designed by a professional American artist, specializing in minimalist design, contemporary artwork and modern feng shui. The raised, layered panels of this triptych art piece add a texture and character to the wall sculpture. The bluish color tones of this metal painting give a fresh, aquatic feel, clearly creating a nice accent against virtually any wall. The semi-transparent painting process allows the decorative grind pattern on the metal panels to shine through. These multi-panel metal wall sculptures allow for flexibility in orientation: some choose a traditional horizontal line, others prefer a vertical line, while others still arrange the metal panels in a more sporadic or random layout. The colors can be aligned (as seen in the photographs) or they can be rotated according to your preference. Regardless of the orientation on your wall, the abstract art design and classy colors of 'Essence' will be a clear conversation starter on your wall as the art work accents the decor of any contemporary, modern or abstract home or office. Color: Orange