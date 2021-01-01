Delta Essa Touch2O Technology Single-Handle Bar Faucet in Venetian Bronze with MagnaTite Docking

This Essa Touch2O Technology Single-Handle Bar Faucet in Venetian Bronze with MagnaTite Docking features a soft contemporary take on a euro design, with contemporary and transitional elements. Thoughtfully designed to make kitchen tasks easier, Touch2O Technology allows you to turn the faucet on and off with just a touch anywhere on the faucet's spout or handle. You can easily control and change the water temperature above the deck using the faucet handle. TempSense Technology measures the water temperature in the faucet. The LED light at the base of the faucet changes from blue to magenta to red depending upon the temperature of the water to let you know when the water temperature is right for you. A/C adapter EP73954 is available to purchase separately as an option to avoid changing batteries. Even if the adapter is used, batteries are still recommended as a back-up if power goes out. Once power is restored, the solenoid valve will automatically revert back to using A/C power. The pull-down spray wand comes free with a gentle tug and is fed by gravity to extend and retract without friction points. As you raise the wand to dock it, the magnet embedded in the spout pulls the wand precisely into place. MagnaTite keeps your pull-down faucet looking picture-perfect. Delta's exclusive DIAMOND Seal Technology uses a valve with a tough diamond coating. InnoFlex PEX waterways keep water inside the faucet out of contact with potential metal contaminants. Size: 13.25 In.