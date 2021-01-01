Essa Single Handle Pull-Down Bar / Prep Faucet with Touch2OÂ® Technology in Matte Black 9913T-BL-DST

With Touch2O Technology a simple touch anywhere on the spout or handle will start and stop the flow of waterHelps keep your faucet cleaner, because washing the mess off your hands shouldn't involve making a mess of your faucetLED light signals blue when touch mode is active and flash red when batteries are running lowAutomatic water flow shut-off after four minutes helps conserve waterIntegrated TempSense? LED light shows water temperature, changing from blue to magenta to red as temperature increasesBattery operated (6 AA included) for up to 2 year battery life or 6 C (not included) for up to 5 year battery lifeIntuitive Touch2OÂ® Technology can sense the difference between a touch and a grab, reducing the chances of false activationOptional A/C adapter EP73954 may be ordered separatelyMagnaTite Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to snap your faucet spray wand precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use and doesn't droop over timeSoft, rubber Touch-Clean spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a fingerDIAMOND Seal Technology is less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standardEverything you need is together in one convenient box, including integrated InnoFlexÂ® PEX supply lines1 or 3-hole 8" installationADA CompliantHigh-arc pull-down swivels 360degrees