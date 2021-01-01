From elkay
Elkay ESS4924RFC Stainless Steel 49-1/2" x 24" Wall Mount Service Sink with Right Side Drain Board, 8-1/4 Spout, Drain Fitting and Wall Hung Double Foot Valve Elkay Stainless Steel 49-1/2" x 24" Wall Mount Service Sink with Right Side Drain Board, 8-1/4 Spout, Drain Fitting and Wall Hung Double Foot ValveHighest quality sink formed of 14 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features:Wall mountSingle basinStainless steelCoved corners: 1/4" vertical and horizontal radius1-1/2" rolled rimsExposed surfaces are hand blendedFurnished with a wall hanger and Stainless steel support bracketsSupply: Chrome platedWall mountedDouble foot pedal valve1/2" I.P.S. female inlets and 3/8" I.P.S. female outlet14" from wall to tip of packageFaucet: Chrome platedBack mount spoutVandal-resistant anti-hose aeratorFlanged female 1/2" I.P.S. inlet with 1/2" male thread by 1/2" SWT brass elbow, 1/2" nipple, washer, and locknutDrain: Stainless steel perforated grid strainer1-1/2" O.D. Stainless steel tailpieceProduct Specifications:Sink: Installation Type: Wall mountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Sink Dimensions: 49-1/2" L x 24" WBowl Depth: 10"Bowl Dimensions: 18" L x 20-1/2" W x 10" DFaucet Holes: 2Drain Size: 3-1/2"Faucet: Mounting Type: DeckHoles Required: OneOverall Height: 8-1/4"Spout Height: 8-1/4"Spout Reach: 4-7/8"Material: BrassFlow Rate: 2.2 GPMShip Wt: 82 lbsProduct Certifications and Compliances:NSF Compliant Stainless Steel Stainless Steel