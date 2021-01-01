From elkay
Elkay ESS4924R1 Stainless Steel 49-1/2" x 24" Wall Mount Service Sink with Right Side Drain Board and Single Faucet Hole Stainless Steel Fixture
Elkay ESS4924R1 Stainless Steel 49-1/2" x 24" Wall Mount Service Sink with Right Side Drain Board and Single Faucet Hole Elkay Stainless Steel 49-1/2" x 24" Wall Mount Service Sink with Right Side Drain Board and Single Faucet HoleHighest quality sink formed of 14 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features:Wall mountSingle basinStainless steelCoved corners: 1/4" vertical and horizontal radius1-1/2" rolled rimsExposed surfaces are hand blendedFurnished with a wall hanger and Stainless steel support bracketsProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Wall mountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Sink Dimensions: 49-1/2" L x 24" WBowl Depth: 10"Bowl Dimensions: 18" L x 20-1/2" W x 10" DFaucet Holes: 1Drain Size: 3-1/2"Ship Wt: 82 lbsProduct Certifications and Compliances:NSF Compliant Stainless Steel Stainless Steel