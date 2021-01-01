From general
Esr Metro Series Real Leather Case Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7-Inch [Slim Leather Protective Case] [Supports Wireless Charging].
Advertisement
Material: Leather Brand: ESR Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 pro max Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Pattern: Black Uniquely yours - Natural variations in the leather make every case unique. Slim & light - Ultra-thin & lightweight for protection without the bulk. Scratch-free - Microfiber-lined to keep your phone looking pristine. Screen & camera protection - Raised bezels around the screen & camera help protect against scratches.