Esqueda 74.8" Long Reclining Single Chaise

Wade Logan® outdoor chaise lounge will help you to enjoy the baptism of the sun in outdoor space. Its fashionable style and moderately inclined backrest make you feel more comfortable and let you relax completely. Whether placed on your patio, porch, or sunroom, this chaise lounge will add a touch of elegance to your space. This lounge chair is a great option for sunbathers everywhere, with its adjustable back and two wheels. What's more, the aluminum frame and PVC-coated polyester fabric are sure to be reliable patio furniture for your home. Lounge out in the sun, getting your tan back on with this chaise lounge. You can curl up with your favorite book or movie & just relish in the sunlight & fresh air.