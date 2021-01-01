Esprit Floral Outdoor Seat Cushion - Kensington Garden

Enhance the comfort and appeal of your patio dining furniture with this Kensington Garden 20-inch square outdoor dining seat cushion. This cushion fits most standard outdoor furniture, and comes with string ties to keep cushion firmly in place. The sewn circle tacks create secure compartments which prevent cushion fill from shifting and bunching. Each cushion is generously filled for lasting comfort and durability with a soft polyfiber made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and covered with a UV resistant, 100percent polyester outdoor fabric. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Overall cushion width: 20 inches Overall cushion depth: 20 inches Overall cushion height: 4 inches Pattern: Leaf.