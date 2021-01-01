Prepac Espresso Wide Hall Tree with Shaker Doors, Brown

Bring style and organization to one of the busiest areas of the home with the Prepac Wide Hall Tree with Shaker Doors. The compact design allows you to fit all your entryway belongings in one place. Place your jackets, hats, purses and scarves on the 4 strong double coat hooks. Plenty of storage space for your entryway clutter behind two shaker doors, which doubles as a bench. This product is a must have for all of your entryway essentials and is manufactured in Canada, ships Ready to Assemble and has a 5-year manufacturers warranty on parts. Color: Espresso.