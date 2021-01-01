Harper & Bright Designs Espresso Solid Wood Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with 2-Storage Drawers, Brown

This solid wood Bunk Bed is a great addition to a children room or a guest room with its innovative space saving design. Crafted from high quality pine wood in espresso and white finish, the wood Bunk Bed features a modern look and solid construction. It comes with guard rails on the top bunk for protection and two drawers on the bottom for storage. The bunks can be separated to create free-standing beds, the ladder can be removed to both left and right side of the bed according to your preference. Complete Slat Kit makes Bed Mattress ready. The top bunk accommodates one standard twin size mattress (maximum thickness of 6 in.) and the bottom bunk fits one standard full size mattress. The mattresses are not included.