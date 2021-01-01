Ricardo Trading Espresso Grommet Blackout Curtain - 112 in. W x 84 in. L, Brown

Ultimate Blackout Grommet Top Patio Curtain Panel: This industry-leading, super heavyweight panel features a superior, triple weave fabric construction that blocks out light and insulates against heat and cold like no other blackout fabric. Independent U.S. laboratory tests certify this amazing fabric to be 99.95% effective in blocking out sunlight. It also effectively stops heat and cold from penetrating through the density of its construction, which invisibly integrates black yarn into the pattern of colored yarns. This 112 in. double wide curtain panel is perfect for patio doors and wide windows. A detachable wand can be positioned on either side for easy opening and closing. Each curtain panel has 16 grommets (1.5 in. inside diameter). It also features 1 in. side hems and an extra deep 5 in. bottom hem. Pull it across your window and voila! A blackout curtain that really works! This superior fabric is 100% easy-care polyester. Machine washable. Tumble dry low. Imported. Available in 8 colors: ivory with antique bronze grommets, putty with antique bronze grommets, sand with antique bronze grommets, gray with brushed nickel grommets, blue with brushed nickel grommets, sage with antique bronze grommets, garnet with antique bronze grommets, and espresso with antique bronze grommets. Also available in 2 lengths: 84 in. and 96 in.