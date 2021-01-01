Add a finishing touch and storage space to your bedroom with the full/queen bookcase headboard. Designed to suit any decor, this headboard adds three compartments’ worth of storage to your bedroom. Adjust the shelf in the middle compartment to suit your needs and style. Finally, a place to store and display your books, alarm clock and picture frames! This free-standing product is designed to be paired with any full or queen bed including our full and queen mate’s platform storage beds. Prepac Espresso Full/Queen Headboard in Brown | ESH-6643