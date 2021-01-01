Espresso Cup and Saucer Cafe Set (Default Title)

Perfect your espresso experience with our brand new classic espresso cup and saucer set! Made from high quality ceramic, you'll be able to enjoy the cafe experiencer from the comfort of your kitchen. Each set features a single espresso cup imprinted with the spotted inspiration behind Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co, and a ceramic saucer displaying your daily reminder that, "Every Cup Helps A Pup!" For the espresso lovers looking for the perfect blend, be sure to check out Two Tails Espresso! 2.5 oz. Capacity Ceramic Cup & Saucer Matching Set Dishwasher Safe Microwave Safe