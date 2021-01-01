Esperanza 40" French Gold 22 Light Chandelier With Clear Swarovski Spectra Crystal Trim

Part of Esperanza Collection from Elegant LightingFrench gold finishFrench gold finished brass hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 22Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 880wVoltage: 110v-125vSwarovski spectra crystal trimNumber of tiers: 2.The chandeliers of the 12th century Spanish castles were the inspiration for the Esperanza collection. These luminous works of art celebrate the glory of crystals â from the magnificent pendeloques on the canopy to a single crystal ball dangling at the bottom. Cascading octagon crystal strands create a deep glittering bowl, illuminated by interior lights. The elegant bowl is surrounded by glowing candelabra bulbs (not included) and wrapped in elegant scallops of crystal drops. Select from royal-cut, elegant-cut, Swarovski Spectra, or Swarovski Elements crystals. Ringed by a highly detailed brass casting in the dark brown, French gold, or pewter finishes, Esperanza hanging fixtures bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom, or entryway.