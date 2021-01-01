From elegant lighting
Esperanza 40" French Gold 22 Light Chandelier With Clear Swarovski Spectra Crystal Trim
Part of Esperanza Collection from Elegant LightingFrench gold finishFrench gold finished brass hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 22Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 880wVoltage: 110v-125vSwarovski spectra crystal trimNumber of tiers: 2.The chandeliers of the 12th century Spanish castles were the inspiration for the Esperanza collection. These luminous works of art celebrate the glory of crystals â from the magnificent pendeloques on the canopy to a single crystal ball dangling at the bottom. Cascading octagon crystal strands create a deep glittering bowl, illuminated by interior lights. The elegant bowl is surrounded by glowing candelabra bulbs (not included) and wrapped in elegant scallops of crystal drops. Select from royal-cut, elegant-cut, Swarovski Spectra, or Swarovski Elements crystals. Ringed by a highly detailed brass casting in the dark brown, French gold, or pewter finishes, Esperanza hanging fixtures bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom, or entryway.