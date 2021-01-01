Unique Loom Espahan Cape Cod Light Gray 2' 2 x 8' 2 Runner Rug, Dark Gray

Extremely comfortable, the Unique Loom 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner is the perfect finishing touch to your home. This runner features a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. This runner is great to arrange at the edge of your bed, or in your hall as a decorative accent piece. It has a stain-resistant design and fade-resistant materials. It is designed with gray elements, upgrading the color scheme of the room. This runner has a medallion print for a mandala detailing. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, which makes it a highly lasting option for your home. Color: Dark Gray.