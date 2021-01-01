Etekcity ESL100 Smart Light Bulb That Works with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Soft White 2700K 806LM, 9W (60W Equivalent), No Hub Required

Voice Control: Use voice commands to control your smart light bulb with Alexa or Google Home (via VeSync skill); just tell Alexa how much light you want for your romantic dinner Control From Anywhere: Control your dimmable smart light bulb from anywhere you have Wi-Fi or an internet connection; with the VeSync app on your smartphone, you can turn house lights on/off from work, or make sure your room is illuminated even before you step inside Dimmable Brightness & Favorite Setting: Create your favorite light effects by dimming the smart bulb from 1 percent to 100 percent; save the brightness settings you like for different scenes such as movie night, reading, resting, and more, have all your favorites available at a tap Schedule & Timer: Set up schedules to turn your smart light bulb on/off according to the preset time, you can program your light to turn on/off according to local sunrise and sunset times, have light fill your living room when sunlight starts to fade or make sure your bedroom light turns on right at dawn Note: This smart bulb requires a secured 2. 4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection; UL listed and FCC certified; estimated lifespan: 15, 000 hrs; our friendly and professional support team are at your service 24/7, Manufacturer: Etekcity