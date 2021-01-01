From bay isle home
Eskew Tree Frog Pot Sitter Hanger 2 Piece Statue Set
Advertisement
Accent your plant display with these wonderful, well made, multi color Red Eyed Tree Frog Hangers. Decorate your patio, fence, deck, or garden with these Yellow and Green colored flower pot hangers. In this set of two indoor/outdoor tree frogs, each is 3.5 x 3.25 inches. Can be displayed on flower pots, shelves, plants, or any surface something can hang from. Made of a hard resin construction with high gloss finish. Pot not included.