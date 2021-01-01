Elkay ESE202010 Celebrity 20" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink No Faucet Holes Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay ESE202010 Celebrity 20" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Elkay has been a trusted name in stainless steel since 1920 and offer prep, bar, bath and laundry sinks. Elkay commercial sinks can be found in public spaces such as classrooms, office buildings, health care facilities, parks and recreation areas and more.Elkay ESE202010 Features:Edgeless drain eliminates the gap around the drain for a cleaner, more hygienic sinkThe sink material is extended to the front panel of the sink, adding a stylish design element to your kitchenSingle bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksMicrofine quartz material is a nonporous ultra smooth surface that repels dirt, food, liquid, stains and designed to prevent the spread of bacteriaMaterial is naturally sound-deadening, minimizing sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkSink is heat safe to 535°FDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowHigh-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roastersIncludes One Perfect Drain and strainerElkay ESE202010 Specifications:Sink Length: 20" (left to right)Sink Width: 20" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 15-3/4" L x 14" W x 10" DFaucet Holes: 0 - 3Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2"Faucet Centers: 0, 4", or 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Minimum Cabinet Size: 24"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel No Faucet Holes