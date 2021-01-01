ESCAPE ROSECLIFF ISLAND - PC Gaming - Electronic Software Download

Seek and find your way home! Explore mysterious island locations. Shipwrecked on a mysterious island, you'll need to find the hidden items that will lead you to safety. Search 25 intriguing locations and uncover 2100 hidden objects. Solve five types of mini-game puzzles to piece together the clues and make your escape.Usage rights vary by product and may be subject to additional restrictions. Product images displayed are for illustration purposes only. No physical materials or documentation will be distributed with electronic software downloads from our site. Dell's Terms and Conditions of Sale apply.