ESCAPE Media Unit with Wood L Top by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Grey - (7931QS-532)

Flexible and modern are what best describe the ESCAPE Media Unit with Wood L Top. Available in two sizes ESCAPE is ideal for any space, and with its adjustable L top this media unit can grow or shrink to your needs. With solid construction made of specially selected American walnut veneer you are guaranteed both beauty and sturdiness. The drawers come equipped with an invisible self-closing slide that makes opening and closing them easy and efficient. Available in a variety of walnut finishes. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: No Lacquer