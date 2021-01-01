From context

Context Escalade Beige 9 in. x 26 in. Modern Soft Cozy Non Slip Stair Treads Cover (Set of 13)

Description

Escalade Collection features contemporary, soft, cozy and vibrant area rugs, runners, door mats and stair treads made from 100% Polypropylene, Latex Non Slip Backing, ensuring that the carpet is less prone to flattening or crushing. These rugs are stain resistant, easy to clean and will add a contemporary twist to any room. There is also the added advantage of non-shedding fibers and these rugs are bound on all 4-sides giving that perfectly finished look. These soft rugs will compliment carpet, tiled, laminate or wooden flooring. Color: Beige.

