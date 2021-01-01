Context Escalade Beige 9 in. x 26 in. Modern Soft Cozy Non Slip Stair Treads Cover (Set of 13)

Escalade Collection features contemporary, soft, cozy and vibrant area rugs, runners, door mats and stair treads made from 100% Polypropylene, Latex Non Slip Backing, ensuring that the carpet is less prone to flattening or crushing. These rugs are stain resistant, easy to clean and will add a contemporary twist to any room. There is also the added advantage of non-shedding fibers and these rugs are bound on all 4-sides giving that perfectly finished look. These soft rugs will compliment carpet, tiled, laminate or wooden flooring. Color: Beige.