Sunny Wood ESB36DC-A Ellisen 36" Diagonal Corner with Lazy Susan with Right Hand Piano Hinge Amber Spice Kitchen Cabinets Base Cabinets Corner
Sunny Wood ESB36DC-A Ellisen 36" Diagonal Corner with Lazy Susan with Right Hand Piano Hinge Sunny Wood ESB36DC-A Features:Constructed of durable plywood with maple wood veneer on the cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior provides a clean and natural lookCabinet is crafted and shipped fully assembledFull overlay door and drawer constructionFinished with multi-step, hand detailed stained finish highlighting the natural wood grainCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantyNo center stile in cabinet face frame. Batten is attached to the left door.Sunny Wood ESB36DC-A Specifications:Overall height: 34-1/2" (bottom to top)Overall Width: 36" (left to right)Installation Type: Floor StandingNumber of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 0 Corner Amber Spice