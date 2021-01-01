From dial manufacturing inc
ES68 Replacement Dedicated Bayonet Mount Reversible Lens Hood Compatible with Canon EF 50mm f18 STM Lens Replaces Canon ES68
Replacement for Canon Lens Hood ES-68. Protects lens from scratches and impacts. Prevent unwanted stray light from entering the lens, Prevent the Lens impact accident Completely made of plastic, wide angle designed with screw mount for Canon EF50mm F1.8 STM Fits Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens. (STM version) Pls Note: This hood does not fit Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 II Lens and Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 Lens.