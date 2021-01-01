Kichler Erzo 6-Light Medium Chandelier in Satin Nickel

The Erzo™ 9.25" 6 light chandelier in Satin Nickel finish features simple clean lines. The Erzo chandelier is perfect in contemporary or mid century modern environments.Complete the look by adding coordinating pieces such as the Vintage Filament Bulb (5971CLR) or Erzo Satin Nickel Chandelier (43857SN).Cleaning instructions: Be certain the electric current is turned off before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry.CSA UL Listed Dry. A dry location is an indoor area that is not normally subject to dampness.