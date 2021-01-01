Ersida 37" Wide Vegan Leather Manual Standard Recliner

Classic design - clean and casual styling complements contemporary, traditional, and rustic decoration that goes well with all style living rooms. Note! The backrest will retract as the body moves? Comfortable and durable - wood and steel construction, stain-resistant PU leather upholstery, and two built-in cup holders offer a supper theater experience at home? Adjustable angle - backrest reclines at 110 degrees and 145 degrees with comfort and thick cushions to accompany your work, leisure, and rest time all day round? Easy assembly and heavy-duty - simple side latch simultaneously lifts leg rest and reclines backrest. Easy to assemble with sturdy hardwood frame fits through doors 30" or wider. Its max weight capacity is about 300lbs which can safely load your weight and ensure your safety while working? 1 year limited warranty - provides the most extensive 1-year limited coverage for frame/reclining mechanism and 1-year coverage for upholstery fabricspecificationoverall dimension: 32"(w)x37.5"(d)x39"(h)seat area: 22.5"(w)x 19.3"(d)seat to floor: 18"Weight capacity: 300lbsmodel: r6315a51-h038warranty information cover (fabric, PU/PVC, combined fabric, leather, etc): 1 yearreclining mechanism: 1 years frame: 1 year Fabric: Light Gray Faux Leather