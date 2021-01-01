Errol 24" Gray Table Lamp

Features:Concrete with a casual woven textureBulb(s) not included.Clean with a soft dry cloth.Product Type: BedsideBase Color: GrayBase Material: ConcreteBase Material Details: Metal Type: Wood Type: Base Shape: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Battery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: In-LineSwitch Location: CordSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: ClearLight Direction: AmbientProduct Care: Clean with a soft dry clothShade Included: YesShade Color: GrayShade Material: LinenShade Material Details: Shade Shape: NoveltyFabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 120Shade Fitter Type: Slip UNOBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: TropicalSpefications:Dark Sky Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoETL Listed: YescETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: NoQi Wireless Charging Product Certification: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: YesUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certificat