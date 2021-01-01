From nuloom
nuLOOM Erlinda Tribal Beige 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
nuLOOM designs a variety of area rugs and runners ideal for anywhere inside or outside your home including patios, bathrooms and kitchens. nuLOOM curates affordable rugs in many styles including shag rugs, cowhide rugs, Persian rugs, jute rugs and oriental rugs. nuLOOM's variety includes many 5 x 7, 8 x 10 and large area rugs. It is recommended to use either a rug pad or rug cushion to increase rug comfort and longevity. Color: Beige.