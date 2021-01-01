Erlenmeyer Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (187200-1146)

The Erlenmeyer Mini Pendant by Hubbardton Forge takes inspiration from chemistry labs to bring an eclectic, modern flair to interiors. Its eye-catching conical shade crafted from glass is reminiscent of the flat-bottomed Erlenmeyer flask. It is supported with U-shaped metal hardware that lets the pendant to be adjusted to create a custom lighting experience. Housed within this flask is a single light source that delivers a warm, welcoming downward lighting. Suspended from an adjustable stem, this mini pendant can be installed as a solo fixture or in rows to bring an industrial touch to living spaces, kitchens, or dining halls. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting