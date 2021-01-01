erjigo KZ IEM Earphone 3BA Balanced Armature Headphone HD Sound in Ear HiFi Stereo Noise Cancelling Earbuds AS06 Triple-Driver Universal-Compatible.

TRIPLE BALANCED-ARMATURE DRIVERS: The AS06 features three proprietary balanced-armature drivers is our most popular IEM. Designed for performing musicians, the AS06 has a soundstage that features powerful lows, articulate mid-range, and crystal-clear highs. The AS06 has the performance, power, and output for any stage and will meet the demands of the most discerning musician and music lover alike. THE MOST COMPACT, LOW PROFILE, ERGONOMIC DESIGN IN THE WORLD: Designed and built to perform in the most demanding environments, the compact, low-profile, ergonomic design of the AS06 is incredibly comfortable, and can be worn for hours and hours. KZ AS06 enhance the performance of our IEMs by providing superior noise isolation and ensuring a superb fit. TWISTED 2Pin AUDIO CABLE: KZ's professional-quality 2Pin Audio Twisted Cable is manufactured using high-strength, high-flex, ultra-low resistance tensile wire, which is reinforced with a special fiber. Twisted to help reduce cable noise a