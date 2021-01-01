From habesha clothing and apparel

Habesha Clothing and Apparel Eritrea Map Habesha Flag Gift Idea Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Description

Get this cool Africa Habesha Map Design show the world that you are a Proud Habesha. For all Eritrean Ethiopian Culture & Food Lovers. Injera is a Traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean bread. Ethiopian Clothing and Apparel for Men, Women and Children and Flag Perfect Gift for habesha people, Music Lovers, Tigrinya, Geez and Amharic Supporters. I love Injera. Eat Injera in your Habesha Dress, Injera Receipt Love Number one for Boys Girls & Kids. Nice Gift for Christmas and habesha Jewelery. Eritrea Flag 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

