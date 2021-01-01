Wrought iron brackets provide an alternative to wood brackets and corbels. By using wrought iron, designers can create intricate patterns, not normally possible with wood. Our wrought iron brackets are load-bearing and can be used to support several types of countertops including granite countertops. With over 10 styles available and multiple sizes, you'll be sure to find the perfect bracket for your application. Ekena Millwork Eris 5.5-in x 1.5-in x 8-in Antique Bronze Wrought Iron Mounting Bracket | BKTM01X05X08SERABZ