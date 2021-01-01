Safavieh Erin 6-Light Modern Glam Chandelier, Pearl White

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable frame for long lasting longevityEasy to clean and maintainMinor assembly neededColor: Pearl WhiteShade Color: White Item Dimensions: 27.5 in. W x 27.5 in. D x 92.5 in. HCrafted with IronShade Material: 100% CottonShade Height: 5.625 in. HShade Bottom Dimensions: 5.75 in. L x 5.75 in. WShade Top Dimensions: 5.75 in. W x 5.75 in. LCord Color: ClearCord Length: 72 in.Minimum Hanging Length: 20.5 in. HMaximum Hanging Length: 92.5 in. HPendant Dimension: 72 in.Lamp Certification: ULCanopy Dimensions: 5 in W x 5 in. D x 1 in. HLight Bulb Base Type: E12Type of Bulb Included: C26Max Wattage: 40WLumen: 200Quantity of Bulbs: 6Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some item's color may vary slightly.Before cleaning any lamp shade or fixture, disconnect the power source. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid the use of chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish.