From world menagerie

Eriksen Coverlet Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Experience this brand difference! All these products have a unique strength without compromising on optimal softness. This set has been heat-treated to lock in color for fade resistance. Cover yourself in creativity - be swept off your feet and into bed with this impressively lightweight quilted coverlet set. Pre-washed and quilted for a “wrinkle” finish that provides an ultra-soft, textured sensation. Give the gift of comfort - express your gratitude by sending the luxury of these products to family and friends! Carefully crafted taking into account every detail to make it the perfect update for your room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com