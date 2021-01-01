Erik LED Wall Sconce by Seascape Lamps - Color: Brown - Finish: Nickel - (SL_Erik_CHO)

The Erik LED Wall Sconce by Seascape Lamps is a clean and contemporary addition to interior spaces. With a minimalistic silhouette, this sconce is anchored to the wall by a square backplate that supports a smooth, oval-shaped fabric shade. Complementing a variety of dÃ©cor styles, this simple fixture lends spaces both upward and downward cast light while the shade itself creates an ambient layer of illumination, bringing both a practical and pretty touch to surroundings. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Oval. Color: Brown. Finish: Brushed Nickel