The Erik barware collection from Orrefors is an archival classic pattern from the 70's. Enjoy a range of beverages in this timeless, straight lined, crystal Highball glass Designed by Ollie alberius. Orrefors represents the highest quality Crystal and old-world craftsmanship. The journey of glass from a syrupy, molten State to Glittering crystal and works of art is a spectacular sight that takes place in the Orrefors hot shops every day. Our designers, glass blowers, cutters, painters, and engravers each play a key part in the creation of each glass, bowl, Vase, and pair of candlesticks, which is a unique and sophisticated piece of craftsmanship. Orrefors is a Swedish crystal brand established in 1898. The Orrefors range offers everything from glass tableware and homeware items to art created by our well-known designers and skilled craftsmen. Orrefors represents quality and Scandinavian design combined with contemporary style and ease of use. Ollie alberius is one of the known representatives of the illustrious Swedish ceramic design of the 20th century. He was one of the leading designers For the rorstrand factory in the 1960s. Alberius is represented at the Swedish National museum of Art and design. Product specifications Orrefors Erik Highball glass, Set of 4. 5 1/4 inch Height by 2 1/2 inch width. 6. 7 ounce capacity. Dishwasher safe. Item Dimensions: Height 5.3" x Width 2.5"; Weight 1Lbs. Made in Turkey, Weight: 0.0625 Pounds, Manufacturer: Orrefors