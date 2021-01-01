From orrefors

Orrefors Erik Highball Glass, Set of 4, Clear

Description

The Erik barware collection from Orrefors is an archival classic pattern from the 70s. Enjoy a range of beverages in this timeless, straight lined, crystal Highball glass Designed by Ollie alberius. Orrefors represents the highest quality Crystal and old-world craftsmanship. The journey of glass from a syrupy, molten State to Glittering crystal and works of art is a spectacular sight that takes place in the Orrefors hot shops every day. Our designers, glass blowers, cutters, painters, and engravers each play a key part in the creation of each glass, bowl, Vase, and pair of candlesticks, which is a unique and sophisticated piece of craftsmanship. Orrefors is a Swedish crystal brand established in 1898. The Orrefors range offers everything from glass tableware and homeware items to art created by our well-known designers and skilled craftsmen. Orrefors represents quality and Scandinavian design combined with contemporary style and ease of use. Ollie alberius is one of the known rep

