Ergonomic Wrist Rest Pro for FullSized Keyboards Cooling Gel Infused AntiSlip Rubber Base Angled Incline Classic Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Cooling Gel-Infused Cushion: The memory foam cushion is infused with cooling gel and wrapped in heat-transfer fabric to reduce heat build-up during gaming marathons Ergonomic Design: An inclined design ensures both long-lasting comfort and an optimized hand resting position to minimize fatigue Anti-Slip Rubber Feet: Non-slip rubber feet ensure the Ergonomic Wrist Rest Pro stays fixed in one place, even during intense gaming sessions Compatibility: Seamless design to comfortably fit all full-sized keyboards and enhance gameplay