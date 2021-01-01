ViewSonic Ergonomic VG2455 24" LED Monitor, Black

Designed for the modern day office, the ViewSonic® VG2455 monitor delivers an efficient end-to-end enterprise experience. USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity provides charging power, video, and audio over a single connector for convenience and reduced cable clutter. SuperClear® IPS panel technology delivers wide-angle viewing and incredibly vivid colors, while 3-sided thin bezel design provides a seamless viewing experience for multi-monitor setups. For enhanced productivity, an advanced ergonomic design offers a wide range of customizable adjustments for maximum comfort including pivot, swivel, height adjustment, and tilt. With the ability to tilt an impressive 40-degrees, this 24” monitor is ideal for users who prefer to work while standing up, as well as for those who like to use their screen for group discussions. Along with USB 3.1 Type-C, additional connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB 3.0. This monitor is also shipped in eco-friendly biodegradable packaging, along with an easy-to-install quick release stand that makes for simple out-of-the box setup. The quick release stand also includes an integrated client mount and cable management features..Warranty: Three-year limited warranty on parts, labor and backlight.Monitor Type: WLED.SMART PACKAGING: Eco Friendly easy-open box, and an easy-to-install quick release stand streamlines unpacking for instant out-of-the-box monitor setup.Weight: 14.1 lbs..AMAZING AT ANY ANGLE: A slim bezel IPS panel ensures stunning views no matter your vantage point.INDUSTRY-LEADING WARRANTY: 3-year coverage with access to our US-based customer service team.INCLUDED IN THE BOX: LCD Monitor, Power Cable, DP to DP Cable, and USB 3.0 Cable.FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: The VG2455 supports laptops, PCs, Macs, and POS systems with USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 inputs.Brightness: 250 cd/m2.QUALITY SCREEN TIME: From big data to beautiful presentations, this 60Hz monitor delivers Full HD (1920x1080p) viewing for any task.PRODUCTIVITY & COMFORT: Advanced ergonomics with 40 degree tilt and more help to boost productivity with all-day comfort.ViewSonic VG2455 24 Inch IPS 1080p Monitor with USB 3.1 Type C HDMI DisplayPort VGA and 40 Degree Tilt Ergonomics for Home and Office