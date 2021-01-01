Ergonomic Rocker Style Relaxing Decorative Footrest

Featuring a charming gray wood construction, this angled footrest is a stylish way to promote ergonomic seating in your home or office. Its rocking style design allows you to easily position the footrest at an angle where you can maintain comfortable posture while seated for extended periods of time, and features a rubber non-slip strip to keep the footrest in place while you work. This country style ergonomic foot stool is a great way to add a touch of rustic style to your décor, and can be used as a comfortable ottoman for mothers who are nursing a baby, and also for providing ergonomic seating for shorter family members and guests in your home.