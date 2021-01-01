Ergonomic Office Chair High Back Mesh Executive Chair

This ergonomic office chair features breathable mesh fabric and a headrest that keeps you cool and comfortable while you work. It has a black plastic frame, and it stands on five double wheel casters that allow for easy mobility from task to task. The adjustable height and tilt feature lets you customize your chair according to your preferences, while lumbar support helps limit back pain. Foam filling in the seat offers cushioned support for up to eight hours. This ergonomic office chair with adjustable headrest and lumbar support to fit your body curve, ensures you sit comfortably, the backrest could be forward and back.