Ergonomic Mouse Pad Wrist Rest Support Gel Mouse Pads with Non Slip Rubber Base Memory Foam Mousepad Mouse Wrist Rest Pad for Laptop Computer Home.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ergonomic Wrist Support Design: The Ergonomic mouse pad for computers is designed to be highly integrated with wrist movements to maintain wrist comfort and normal circulation of the blood. Protecting the wrist joint, reduce the wrist fatigue and pain caused by the long time use of the mouse, and have a good prevention effect for the current popular mouse hand. Superb Quality: Our mouse pads applied breathable silky lycra fabric, soft premium memory foam cushion and natural rubber base bottom. Those materials are all eco-friendly, non-toxic, no bad smell and safe to use. The ultra smooth surface will provide easily moving and precise positioning to you mouse, the mouse pad wrist rest offer super supportive and slow bounces back when your hands leave it, not easy to out of shape. Anti-Slip Rubber Base: Our Ergonomic wrist support mouse pad applies natural rubber base. It will provide a firmly grasp