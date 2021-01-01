Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest, Cute Mouse Pad with Non-Slip Rubber Base, Suitable for Home Wffice Work, African American Woman Custom Mouse.

?Excellent Size?The size of the mouse pad is 9.84 x 8.66 inches, and the texture is excellent. Very suitable for work or home mouse pads. Suitable for all kinds of mice, so you don't need to worry about compatibility. Equipped with 1* Cup Coaster. Environmental Protection Material?It is made of soft and smooth breathable material and non-deformable memory form, non-toxic, non-odor, and safe to use without any chemicals. Ergonomic Design?An ergonomic mouse pad with sufficient gel wrist support for comfort. Reduce wrist irritation and wrist pain, and minimize wrist stress and fatigue. Wrist Comfort?Using a non-slip PU rubber base, this mouse pad can hold your desk firmly, and the mouse pad will not slide or move accidentally, so you can concentrate better when working or studying. Exquisite Appearance?The mouse pad has exquisite patterns and perfect craft design. It is not only a mouse pad, but also an ideal companion when you work or study.