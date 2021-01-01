Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Gel Wrist Rest Support Pain Relief Wrist Rest Pad with Lycra Cloth NonSlip PU Base Easy Typing Mouse Pad for Office Home.

Best Quality Guranteed. Materials: With Comfortable Superfine Fibre Soft Gel & Breathable Material to the pads. The Mousepad Wrist is made of cushioned neoprene. The fabric of the surface is super soft. Non-slip Bottom Design: The bottom of the Mousepad Wrist with Semi-adhesive PU Base. They can be firmly fixed on the desktop to prevent sliding. You can enjoy stable mouse or keyboard operation at work or in game. Ergonomic Design: The curved design of wrist rests fits perfectly on the wrist. Provide soft support to relieve the pressure, fatigue and pain of your wrist. The height of the wrist rests is the same as the height of the wrist when using the mouse, keeping your wrist in a natural and comfortable state. High Quality: The printing is clear and delicate, not easy to wear. The soft memory foam-filled cushion part will slowly bounce back when your hand leave it, not easy to out of shape. Measures 9.05' x 7.49'