From nshi
Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Gel Wrist Rest Support, Non Slip PU Base Mouse Pad Wrist Rest for Computer, Home Office Gaming, Pain Relief Day of The.
Advertisement
?ERGONOMIC DESIGN & SUPERB COMFORT?The soft rebound memory gel-filled cushion keeps hand in natural position, providing maximum comfort for office or home use. It reduces wrist irritation and wrist pain. Keeps your hand in a neutral position for ergonomic comfort. Designed to help reduce pressure for maximum comfort and long time use. Package Included: 1 x Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest. 1x Cup Coaster. BONUS COASTERS SET? A matching large size 4 inch coasters is included with your Mouse Pad purchase. Thicker, bigger & much more absorbent than typical cork coasters, This 4 inch coasters absorb drips, spills & condensation to protect your furniture, tabletops & counter tops. EXCELLENT SHAPE AND SIZE?Measure 9.86 x 9.05 x 0.9 inches ( 250 mm x 230 mm x 23 mm) 9.3 oz(265g)Excellent texture. Designed with an optimal shape and size. Interesting Unique Design Personalized Custom Mouse Pad, Give You a New Feeling for Your Office Life. Moreover, the reinforced edges prevent deformation and dam