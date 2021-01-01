From office star
Office Star Ergonomic Mid Back Office Desk Chair with 2-to-1 Synchro Tilt Control and Adjustable Soft Arms, Twilight Lily Pad Fabric
Thick padded contour seat and back with built-in lumbar support One-touch pneumatic seat height adjustment and 2-to-1 multi-function control with adjustable tilt tension Heavy duty nylon base with dual wheel carpet casters Height and width adjustable arms with soft polyurethane foam pads GREENGUARD Certified - an interior product made with materials that have low chemical emissions, improving the quality of the air in which it is used