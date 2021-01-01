Ergonomic Executive Adjustable Chair With Footrest

The executive office chair is upholstered with fine PU leather, softer and friendlier to skin than normal bonded leather.The seat cushion is upholstered with multilayer material. The cotton and spring inside ensure the elasticity and increases the softness. The armrests are also well padded. These will prevent any pain from you after sitting for a long time. The chair will blend into any indoor environments.Thanks to the 360°swiveling seat and smooth-rolling casters, you can move freely in the room without leaving the chair.