Ergonomic Designed Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Hand Support Non Slip Rubber Round Wrist Mouse Pads Great for Gaming amp Work Wrist Marble

Best Quality Guranteed. Mouse Pad Size: 8.75*7.5 inch, Package included: 1* Mouse Pad with Wrist Support. Soft Materials and Non-slip Rubber Base: Softer and smoother materials suitable for mouse-control, protect your hands. The natual rubber base can firmly grips the desktop, prevents your desktop surface from scratching. Washable Desigh with No Fading: The mouse pad can be cleaned easily with water for continious use. Beautiful Print Pattern: Digital print with beautiful pattern, delightful color will give you good mood and brighten up your office life. After Sales Service: For quality problem, 100% Refund within 30 days and replacement within one year. Lifetime guarantee customer service. Please NOTE: Check seller name before purchasing! products must be sold by ' and Fulfilled by ' or ".