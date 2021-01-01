From bintiva
Ergonomic Ball Chair
Sitting on a stability ball can improve stability and balance because the user must constantly engage the core abdominal muscles to stay upright. However, traditional exercise or yoga balls are not as practical as they tend to roll away. The Bintiva ball chair keeps the ball in place and features lockable wheels for ultimate user safety and convenience. The ball is crafted from professional grade anti-burst materials and features a textured non-slip surface.