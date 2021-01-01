Non Binary LGBT Pan Transgender Pansexual Equality Queer Pride Month Gift Pan Trans Non Binary LGBT Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you support every queer, transgender, non binary, pansexual, then this cool LGBT design is just for you! No matter if your are gay, lesbian, pansexual, bisexual, non binary or transgender you can wear this design with pride and join LGBTQ parade. Gift idea for Christmas, a birthday, pride month or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the special rainbow flag or LGBT flag supporter, gay, lesbian, queer, pansexual, genderqueer, non binary, transgender person in your life! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only